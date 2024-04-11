International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,786 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

