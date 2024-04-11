International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 518,518 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 518,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,888,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.