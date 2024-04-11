International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6,450.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,907 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

