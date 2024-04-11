International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

