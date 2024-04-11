International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8,801.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,852 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.