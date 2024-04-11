International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3,044.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,543 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.