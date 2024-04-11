International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,985.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

