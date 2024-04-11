International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 545.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,647 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $20,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 720,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,728,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 208,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $690.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

