International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $411.85 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.89 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.