International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $22.22 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 12,032.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.99 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

