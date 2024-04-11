International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $23.23 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,458.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 621,296 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.