International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10,816.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,502 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,337,000 after purchasing an additional 80,045 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,996,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

