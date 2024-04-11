International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,879 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Shares of USB opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

