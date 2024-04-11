International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $20.12 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

