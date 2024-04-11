International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $21.19 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 272,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

