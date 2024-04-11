International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $21.22 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,000.

Get EQT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQT opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.