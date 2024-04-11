International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $23.90 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

EVRG stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

