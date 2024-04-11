International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $24.32 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $187.71.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

