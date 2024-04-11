International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $22.13 Million Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 532,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

