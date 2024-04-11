International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XFIV stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

