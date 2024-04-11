International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,505,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 755,976 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 974,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 398,949 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after purchasing an additional 347,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $89,767.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,667 shares of company stock worth $4,302,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

