International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,210,000.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.