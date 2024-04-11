International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

