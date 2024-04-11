International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 346,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,583,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,828.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BBEU opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.