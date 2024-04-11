International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 346,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,583,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,828.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance
BBEU opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
