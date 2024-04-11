International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 130,786 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 130,786 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.52.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
