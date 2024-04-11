International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 140,744 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,141,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of VXF stock opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.