International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,152 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $17,428,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

