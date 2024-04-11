International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,787 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,590,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.
Public Storage Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of PSA stock opened at $275.85 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.35. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
