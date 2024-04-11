International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 99,681 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.