International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3,625.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

