International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $25,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.