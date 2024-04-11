International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3,044.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,543 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

