International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $19.04 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

