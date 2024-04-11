International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 427,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

