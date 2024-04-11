Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9,361.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,997 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $102.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

