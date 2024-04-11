iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

