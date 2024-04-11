Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

