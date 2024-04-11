Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 1,901 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

