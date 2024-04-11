Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Boit C F David

Boit C F David increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.19 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $361.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

