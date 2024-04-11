JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Boit C F David

Boit C F David increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

NYSE JPM opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $563.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.83 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

