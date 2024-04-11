JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.83 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $563.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

