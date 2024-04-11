JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,183.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 382,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.