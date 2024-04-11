Legacy Trust Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.83 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

