MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.9 %

MKTX stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $344.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

