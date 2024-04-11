Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

