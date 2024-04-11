Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 2,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $187.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.89.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

