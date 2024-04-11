Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s 5th Largest Position

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $423.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $275.37 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.