Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $423.26 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $275.37 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.53.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.57.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

