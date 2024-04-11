Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.57.

Microsoft stock opened at $423.26 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.49 and its 200-day moving average is $380.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

