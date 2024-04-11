MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 3,060 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.57.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $423.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

